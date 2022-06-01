Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 91 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles have recovered a huge quantity of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 91 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday.

During an operation based on specific information, as many as 70 cases of foreign origin cigarettes were recovered from the general area of Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar Border in Champhai district.

One person has been detained in connection to the seizure.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes is said to be around Rs 91 lakh.

Later, the seized contraband items were handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Last month, troops of the Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes estimated to be worth over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

