BREAKING: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, has died during treatment on Friday.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," local public broadcaster NHK said.

Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in the country's western region of Nara while delivering a speech for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the shooter was immediately apprehended.