BREAKING: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," local public broadcaster NHK said.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, has died during treatment on Friday.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," local public broadcaster NHK said.

Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in the country's western region of Nara while delivering a speech for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the shooter was immediately apprehended.

