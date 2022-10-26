Former ULFA-I Cadre Held For Brandishing Pistol, Assault In Guwahati

City police on Tuesday night arrested two youths for brandishing a pistol in the middle of the street and assaulting some people in Downtown area.

The incident was reported from a pan shop in the area, wherein both the youths hurled abuses and threatened another group of friends with a pistol.

Sources said that the duo got into an altercation with the group, however, the exact cause of the escalation is yet to be ascertained.

Fortunately, nobody got hurt in the incident.

The two accused have been identified as Raja Saikia and Manjit Saikia, both hailing from Nagaon.

Notably, Raja is a former member of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). He recently surrendered and joined mainstream, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the police arrested both the accused and registered a case against them.

Further questioning is underway, police said.