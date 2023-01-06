On 37th Foundation Day, GNRC Reaffirms Commitment To ‘Health for All, Smiles for All’

GNRC Dispur, the first super-speciality hospital in North East India, observed the 37th anniversary of its establishment and mission of caring for the community, at the campus in Guwahati on Friday.

To commemorate the occasion, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder- Affordable Health Mission & GNRC Group of Hospitals, shed light on various efforts and initiatives undertaken by the organization to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone in the society. He also welcomed and felicitated Chief Guest prolific writer Ms Manikuntala Bhattacharya, who has authored novels, short story collections, children's novels and collections of poetry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Borah said, ““I would like to express our gratitude to our employees and media for their significant contribution in helping GNRC progress towards its mission of achieving ‘Health for All, Smiles for All’ for everyone in the society irrespective of their social and economic status. We have structured this organization intending to deliver excellence across all clinical specialties. I am extremely fortunate to work with a selfless, dedicated, and truly professional group of individuals who share my mission of making healthcare affordable to everyone.”

“This is the time to focus our attention to preventive healthcare too. So that we work for keeping the society healthy & disease-free rather than treating them when they are sick. GNRC is working relentlessly on Preventive Healthcare with the extremely enthusiastic and dedicated Swasthyamitras across the state under a very promising & unique model - GNRC Affordable Health Mission,” he added.

Dr Ashish Malakar, Group CEO of GNRC pointed out the challenges of a healthcare institution in the post-COVID era during his welcome speech and enunciated various steps taken by GNRC to overcome these challenges.

Chief Guest, Ms Manikuntala Bhattacharya delivered an insightful lecture on the occasion and said, “I am grateful to the management of GNRC for inviting me to such a remarkable programme. The way Swasthyamitras are helping GNRC’s mission to achieve quality healthcare is truly amazing. I am sure GNRC will very soon be able to help most of the people in Northeast India and adjacent regions.”

On the occasion, Dr Nipanka Goswami was felicitated and awarded with Academic Excellence Award while Dr Naba J Borah & Dr Inamul Haque were felicitated and awarded for their outstanding contributions. Moreover, Dr Ananta Bora, Dr Pranita Saikia Medhi, Dr Karandeep Dang and Dr Debajanee Gogoi Majumdar were felicitated and awarded for their outstanding contribution during COVID-19.

Employees who have excelled in their respective fields in the last one year and winners of various inhouse competitions were also awarded on the occasion.

The event also witnessed the launch of the 2023 calendar with a special focus on the non-clinical support departments for their exemplary work during COVID-19.

Dr Subrat Dev Bhagabati, Chief Operating Officer offered his gratitude to Chief Guest, Ms Manikuntala Bhattacharya for her gracious presence and thanked the GNRC family for making the event a huge success.