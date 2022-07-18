Top Stories

Fratricide Incident: Sikkim Cop Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues In Delhi

The accused along with the jawans were posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi when the incident happened.
Fratricide Incident: Sikkim Cop Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues In Delhi
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

In a case of fratricide, a Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national capital, on Monday shot two of his colleagues dead.

During the incident, another jawan was also reportedly injured. He has been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The accused along with the jawans were posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi when the incident happened.

Later, the accused cop surrendered himself to the police.

It may be mentioned that the incident comes days after two major fratricide incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues before shooting himself dead.

In a separate incident, two Army jawans were killed and two others injured in Poonch.

Also Read
Jyotiraditya Scindia Chairs Meet Over Safety Issues With Airline Chiefs
Delhi
fratricide
sikkm cop

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com