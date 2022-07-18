Fratricide Incident: Sikkim Cop Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues In Delhi

In a case of fratricide, a Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national capital, on Monday shot two of his colleagues dead.

During the incident, another jawan was also reportedly injured. He has been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The accused along with the jawans were posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi when the incident happened.

Later, the accused cop surrendered himself to the police.

It may be mentioned that the incident comes days after two major fratricide incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues before shooting himself dead.

In a separate incident, two Army jawans were killed and two others injured in Poonch.