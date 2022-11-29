500kg Ganja Worth Rs 3.5 Cr Seized In Guwahati

City police on Tuesday morning seized a huge amount of ganja from a truck at Gorchuk area.

According to information, a whopping 500kg of Manipuri ganja was seized from a truck that was intercepted which was coming from Tripura.

Police also arrested four persons in connection to it. They have been identified as Manish Kumar, Dinabandhu Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Nabin Kumar, all hailing from Bihar.

It is learned that the seized ganja is worth approximately Rs 3.5 crores in the international market.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, around 103 kilograms of ganja was seized from a Rajdhani express train at Guwahati Railway station.

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection to it.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be around Rs 11 lakh.