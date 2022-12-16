Top Stories

130 Kg Ganja Recovered at Guwahati Railway Station

The estimated price of the recovered ganja is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.
130 Kg Ganja Recovered at Guwahati Railway Station | Representative Image
In yet another major haul, Guwahati Railway police recovered a huge quantity of ganja from a train on Friday morning.

The ganja weighing around 130 kilograms was recovered from a Rajdhani express train that was stationed there.

The estimated price of the recovered ganja is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.

It is learned that the contraband was being transported from Dimapur to Bihar.

The ganja was recovered during an operation led by Prasenjit Das, Officer in-charge of Guwahati Railway police.

No arrests have been made in connection to the seizure yet.

Further investigation is underway.

