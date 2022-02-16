Gauhati HC To Resume Physical Hearing From Feb 21

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the state, the Gauhati High Court has decided to resume physical hearing from February 21, an official notification stated.

On February 15, the state government had withdrawn all COVID-19 restrictions following decline in cases.

In its notification on Wednesday, the high court said that all cases shall be heard in physical mode from the aforementioned date.

“Request for virtual hearing will only be allowed on a case to case basis, subject to at least one day prior approval of the concerned Bench,” the notification said.

It added that even non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated advocates, staff shall be allowed to enter the court premises provided they furnish a negative report of the RT-PCR test not older than 48 hours

To avoid overcrowding, only those advocates whose cases are listed before a particular bench shall take their seats inside the court room and they shall leave the court room, once the case is over, it said.

However, entry of litigants and any other person in the premises of the Gauhati high court shall continue to be prohibited, except with the permission of the registrar general or administration.

The high court has also directed all district courts, tribunals and special judge’s court to follow the same guidelines.

However, in respect of the outlaying benches of the high court, it has asked the senior most Judge in the station to take a decision regarding opting for physical, hybrid mode of hearing cases in respect of the bench and subordinate courts of that state, with due consultation of the chief justice.