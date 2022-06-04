GMC Carries Out Eviction Drive In Guwahati, Plans To Intensify

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been conducting eviction drives in select areas of the city illegal street vendors encroaching the footpaths.

Street vendors in areas - Birubari, Ganeshguri, Belola, Kahilipara, 8th mile etc were evicted during the drive, an official press communiqué by the GMC stated.

The drives were being carried out for the last three days i.e June 2 till June 4 (today).

“The eviction drives are conducted in the interest of public service by the Enforcement Branch of GMC. It aimed mainly at clearing the traffic congestion created by the street vendors,” the press communiqué further read.

“Enforcement wing of GMC plans to intensify its eviction drives in upcoming days,” it added.

