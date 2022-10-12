GMC Issues Notice To Bhupen Borah For 'Unauthorized' Construction Of House

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah has been issued a notice by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) asking to produce a copy of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and approved plan of his constructed building at Niribili Path, Ghoramara Chariali, Guwahati.

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by one one Bhaskarjyoti Kumar and Hiren Bhatta, Bhetapara Ghoramara regarding the ‘unauthorized’ construction of his building.

In view of the same, authorities of the GMC have directed the state Congress chief to submit his reply within three days.