GU-PGSU Condemns Police Atrocities On Protestors

Post-Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University condemned the police brutality on the students during the protest on Tuesday and alleged that ACP Bhargav Goswami has done atrocities on the students.

The GU students on Tuesday staged protest due to the anomalies in the fifth semester results declared by the university on July 29.

During the protest, police intervened and showed brutality against the protesters.

GU fifth semester results were declared on July 29 and the students alleged there are various anomalies in the results and hence staged peaceful protest against the issue.

PGSU was trying to find a solution to the issue however, they alleged the protest turned violent when police intervened and tried to stop the protest by forcefully pushing them into a bus and trying to take them to the police station.

The students’ union blamed GU authorities, police and government for the entire situation.

They demanded police to answer about the atrocities done by them yesterday during the protest in GU campus or they will stage another massive protest.

They said irregularities on the part of Integrated University Management System (IUMS) led to the anomalies of the fifth semester results. They further accused that the incident happened as black-listed IT companies of Delhi were given online access for declaring the results.