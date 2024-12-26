Guided by Benegal, Driven by Dreams: The Story Of ‘Bokul’

Shyam Benegal is a name that has inspired generations of filmmakers. He was someone who brought realism and social consciousness to the forefront, giving voice to the marginalized and depicting the subtleties of rural life of India.

For me, his film Manthan was not only a cinematic triumph but also a symbol of people’s power. It is a perfect example of how cinema can go beyond entertainment and become a movement. Made in 1976 with contributions from 500,000 farmers who gave ₹2 each, Manthan wasn’t just a film, it was a collective voice.

When I decided to make my film Bokul in 2014, Manthan was my inspiration. I didn’t have any budget or a production house backing me. What I had was a story and the belief that people would connect with it if I reached out. So, I posted on Facebook, sharing my vision and asking for support from anyone who believed in the power of independent cinema. The response was overwhelming. People from all walks of life pitched in,not just with money, but with encouragement and blessings. It felt like a modern version of what Benegal achieved with Manthan, proving that even today, collective filmmaking is possible if your story resonates with people.

What I admire most about Benegal is his ability to tell stories that feel real. Films of Shyam Bengal showed life as complex, flawed, and beautiful in its own way. His characters feel like people you know. They struggle, dream, and fight back, and through them, Benegal holds up a mirror to society. That kind of storytelling is rare and brave, especially in an industry that often leans towards escapism.

Making Bokul taught me something similar. It’s not just about telling a story; it’s about connecting with people and making them see a part of themselves in your work. Every message I received, every contribution that came my way, reminded me that cinema is at its best when it’s a shared experience.

Shyam Benegal’s work reminds us that filmmaking isn’t just about budgets or big names. It’s about having something to say and finding a way to say it, no matter how unconventional the method. His journey inspires filmmakers like me to take risks, stay true to our vision, and believe in the power of storytelling to bring people together.

In today’s digital age, the essence of Manthan’s grassroots funding model has found new life. Social media and crowdfunding platforms now enable filmmakers to connect directly with audiences, bypassing traditional industry barriers. My experience with Bokul reaffirmed the power of community in cinema. When people see their lives and stories reflected in your work, they stand by you.

Benegal’s legacy is a reminder of the importance of authenticity in cinema. In an industry often driven by commercial considerations, he proved that real stories rooted in truth could captivate audiences just as effectively. His journey inspires filmmakers like me to stay true to our vision, demonstrating that limited resources are no barrier to creating timeless art.

(The author is an Assam based film maker. Her film ‘Anunad’ won Rajat Kamal in 2023. Trained in FTII, Pune, Reema Borah has several films and documentaries to her credit.)