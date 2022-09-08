Guwahati: 10th Edition of ‘POHOR'- National Level Photography Exhibition Gets Underway

The grand opening saw more than 950 photographers from across the country and abroad participating in the four-day event.

Photography Club of Assam, popularly known as PCA, is the home for photographers across boundaries. Founded on 8th April, 2012 at Dibrugarh, it has now emerged as one of the country’s finest Photographic organizations. PCA won various awards such as Best Club Award in many events and competition held around the world. The individual awards of members in various competitions have crossed the century mark.

The club has nearly 1,20,000 online members and nearly a thousand registered members, both of which are highest in India.

“We at PCA working with a vision to be the catalyst for building photography as a culture like any other art form in the North East of India. Photography Club of Assam is affiliated to photographic Society of America & Federation of Indian Photography,” an official press release stated.

POHOR (Light), The Annual Photography Exhibition of PCA, first came into light in the same year of its foundation at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on World Photography Day (19th August 2012) in Guwahati. It showcases outstanding photographs of its members from all around the world. With photography workshops, group discussions, motivational programs, etc, the exhibition turns into an Annual Festival of Photography.

In 2020 due to the pandemic situation created by the COVID-19, PCA decided to add a new dimension to POHOR in the form of a digital exhibition by presenting a web portal pohor.co.in to its members for displaying their talents to the world.

Meanwhile, the organizers have urged people to visit the exhibition whose mission is to be the catalyst for bringing in a photography revolution in the lives of the people of Assam. The exhibition will continue up to September 11 2022 at the gallery of Gauhati Artist Guild, Chandmari, Guwahati.