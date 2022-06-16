Guwahati: 20th Edufest at Taj Vivanta From June 16-17

The 20th edition of education exhibition, Edufest, is being held at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Guwahati from June 16-17.

EduFest is a platform that brings together popular Indian and International universities under one roof for one-on-one interactive sessions with students, and free counselling to guide them towards a career that suits their needs best.

It has been entrusted by more than one million students and parents for 20 years. In the event, students have the chance to get on-spot admissions and scholarships based on their qualifications.

The timing of the event is set between 11 am till 6pm, an official release stated, adding that the entry is free for all.