Guwahati: Army Jawan Held For Raping Minor Girl

In a heinous incident, an army jawan was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

The incident was reported from the army barracks located in Basistha area of the city.

According to sources, the accused jawan, namely Prince Pandey, allegedly raped the daughter of a havildar stationed at the camp.

Pandey committed the crime when the girl was alone in her house, sources said.

Following the incident, Pandey was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against him.