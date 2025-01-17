Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025 To Be Held From Feb 7-9

The Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati is set to host the inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025, a three-day cinematic celebration scheduled from February 7 to 9.

Organized by Trending Now Media, the event aims to spotlight the diversity and richness of Asian cinema, while also fostering cultural exchange and creative dialogue among filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles.

The festival will open with the Iranian film, In the Arms of the Tree, directed by Babak Khajehpasha, which promises to set an inspiring tone for the event. The closing film, My Melbourne, directed collaboratively by Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir, and Kabir Khan, will bring the festival to a memorable conclusion.

GAFF 2025 is expected to showcase over 200 feature films from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. While celebrating the region’s cinematic excellence, the festival also highlights the dynamic storytelling traditions of Assam and the North-East. A special competitive section has been created exclusively for films from North-East India, recognizing outstanding achievements in categories such as Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance.

At a press conference, Honorary Festival Director Monita Borgohain expressed her excitement about the event, describing it as a vibrant celebration of Asian storytelling. She emphasized the transformative power of cinema and how each selected film promises to bridge cultures and spark meaningful conversations. Borgohain said, “GAFF 2025 is set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia’s rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a carefully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers.”

Honorary Programme Director Kishore Kumar Sarma encouraged the people of Guwahati to actively participate in the festival. He stated, “GAFF 2025 offers cine-lovers an excellent opportunity to experience the finest cinematic masterpieces from across Asia. The festival brings the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to explore diverse cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in Assam.”

The festival will also include panel discussions and workshops, offering attendees the chance to interact with renowned filmmakers and industry experts. These sessions are designed to promote collaboration, creative dialogue, and networking opportunities for actors, filmmakers, and cinema enthusiasts.

Adding further prestige to the event, internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage will be the chief guest. Other notable attendees include film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning filmmakers Utpal Borpujari and Manju Borah, as well as film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher.

GAFF 2025 aspires to become a cornerstone event in the Asian film calendar. By showcasing the work of both emerging and established filmmakers, the festival seeks to elevate the global recognition of Asian cinema and inspire audiences with its vibrant narratives and artistic diversity.

The people of Assam and beyond are invited to be part of this cinematic journey, experiencing the finest films and cultural expressions Asia has to offer, from February 7 to 9, at the Guwahati Asian Film Festival.