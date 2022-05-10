Guwahati: Bike Taxi Driver Arrested For Molesting Woman Passenger

An app-based bike taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger in Guwahati on Monday evening.

According to sources, the victim woman had booked a rapido to travel from city’s Jayanagar to Rehabari.

While on the way, the driver, identified as Dipen Gohain, allegedly tried to molest her, after which, the latter shouted.

The agitated driver then hit the woman with a helmet, resulting in her being injured.

Following the incident, a team of Dispur police apprehended the accused person from Guwahati club based on the complaint.

He was later brought to police station for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, May 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac