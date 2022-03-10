Guwahati: CID Arrests Another Accused In AMTRON Fraud Case

The sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested one of the kingpins in the AMTRON fraud case.

According to an official statement by the CID, the arrested individual, identified as one Rafiur Rahman, was involved in siphoning off Rs 2.57 crore from the official account AMTRON, an Assam state government undertaking.

It said that the money was siphoned “to an account of ICICI Bank, Salem Branch and further transferred to HDFC Bank, Pudukuttai and ESFB, Pudukattai, Tamil Nadu.”

Later, Rahman absconded and fled to Singapore. His passport, detailed address were traced by the CID, Assam and a lookout notice was issued to the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi.

On March 8, Immigration officials detained Rahman at Tamil Nadu’s Trichy airport based on the lookout notice while he was returning from Singapore.

Immediately, a team of CID rushed to Tamil Nadu and arrested the accused. He was brought to Guwahati today after obtaining transit warrant from the local Magistrate and he is being forwarded to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

So far, the investigation has revealed that Rs 40 lakh has been transferred to Rahman’s account, the investigation agency said.

Further interrogation of the accused is on.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in connection to the case - Rahul Lochan Huzuri, assistant, finance and accounts department of AMTRON and Shankar Anbalagan, owner of SRS Raw Material Traders of Salem in Tamil Nadu.

