Guwahati Club-Bamunimaidan Flyover Construction To Begin This Year: CM Sarma

The construction of the proposed Guwahati club-Bamunimaidan flyover will begin this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was during the foundation laying ceremony of the RG Baruah road flyover today.

“As part of our efforts to remove traffic bottlenecks in Guwahati, laid the foundation of a new flyover at Zoo Tiniali, RG Baruah Road. To be built at a cost of ₹78.93 crore, the 580-metre 2-lane flyover will be completed in 18 months and provide huge relief to the commuters,” CM Sarma told reporters.

He also informed that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Guwahati Club-Bamunimaidan has already been completed.

Notably, about 4 bighas of land acquisition for the project will be undertaken by the state government for the project.

Meanwhile, the new two-lane flyover connection RG Baruah road to Geetanagar will have one end near Usha Court, while , the other beside Uday Path, the construction of which has already started.

A company named AD Construction is in charge of the construction and according to them, the flyover would be completed in 18 months.