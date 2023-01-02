Guwahati Consumed Alcohol Worth Over Rs 8 Crore On Dec 31 & Jan 1

The sale of liquor witnessed a massive jump in Guwahati during New Years.

According to information, alcohol worth over Rs 8 crore was sold on December 31 and January 1 in Kamrup Metro.

While liquor worth Rs 4.80 crore was sold on December 31, alcohol amounting to Rs 3.21 crores was consumed on January 1.

The demand for liquor increased in the city on Friday (Dec 30) and reached its peak the next day.

Fortunately, no major mishaps or accidents were reported in the city during this time. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Guwahati, Hiranya Kumar Barman had warned citizens against driving under the influence of alcohol with the year-end festivities kicking in.

With the aim to keep drunk driving and road accidents to the minimum, DCP Barman urged citizens to refrain from rash driving.

He said, “I urge the people of Guwahati to adhere to road rules and wear seatbelts while driving. There have been 375 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol registered between December 20 to 24 itself.”

Moreover, DCP Barman also issued several advisories ahead of the New Year.