Guwahati: Cop Found Hanging Inside Flat at Game Village

A constable of the Assam police was allegedly found hanging at his quarters in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Romen Sutradhar, was a resident of Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Sources said that Sutradhar was found hanging at his temporary flat located at Game village in Basistha area where he had arrived for police training.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

Further investigation is on.