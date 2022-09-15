Guwahati: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Grocery Store; Shop Owner, Customers Injured

Another case of drunk driving has come to fore wherein a speeding vehicle crashed into a grocery store in Guwahati’s Garigaon area on Thursday night, injuring the shop owner and few other customers.

The incident has been reported from Fakirpara area of Garigaon.

The driver of the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 09 D8437’ has been identified as Dalim. Sources said that he was in an inebriated state during the accident.

Following the incident, locals caught hold of Dalim and handed him over to Jalukbari police for further legal proceedings.

A case under relevant sections has also been filed against the accused person.