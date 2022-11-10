Guwahati Railway Police Seize Fake Gold Statue Of Jesus Christ, 2 Held

A major gold smuggling has been thwarted by officials of Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) has seized a statue of Jesus Christ made of fake gold and arrested two persons in connection to it.

The seizure was made at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati city, sources informed.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Bulan Shekhar and Khalid.

It is learned that the duo was to smuggle the fake gold to Uttar Pradesh, however, their plans were foiled by alert officers of the GRP.

The weight of the seized fake gold is said to be over 1.7 kilograms.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Railway police in Guwahati had foiled a gold smuggling bid in which the smuggler broke the gold into small pieces and tried to contraband it.

Officials informed that the seized gold is believed to be worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs in the market.