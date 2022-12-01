Guwahati: Fire Razes Residential Houses at Pandu

At least eight houses were reduced to ashes in Guwahati’s Pandu after a massive fire broke out at a residential area on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported from No. 4 colony of Pandu.

Sources said that four cylinders also exploded as a result of the fire. Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported.

Meanwhile, local police and fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

It is suspected goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, over 50 houses including business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported form Powai bazaar in Digboi.

According to sources, said that multiple cylinders had exploded due to the unprecedented fire which further spread to several dwellings in the vicinity.