Guwahati: Four Detained In Ranjit Bora Murder Case

City police on Friday night detained four persons in connection to the murder case of Purabi Dairy manager Ranjit Bora.

The police had initially detained one person in connection to the case. Upon questioning, he gave up names of three other persons who were also detained later in the night.

The identities of the detainees have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet commented on the matter. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, Ranjit Bora succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after miscreants opened fire at the business man in Panjabari area in Guwahati.

The incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money.