Guwahati: GMCH Successfully Conducts First Bone Marrow Transplant

In a first, the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Assam’s Guwahati has successfully conducted a bone marrow transplant (BMT).

The patient, a 46-year-old man hailing from Kamapur village of Kamrup district, was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to HM @keshab_mahanta, Prof Jina Bhattacharyya & GMCH team on your stupendous feat of performing Assam's first Bone Marrow Transplant on a 46-yr-old male patient. It's a significant milestone in our passionate pursuit of excellence in healthcare."

“What makes this feat special is that now it gives us the ability to offer this critical care to patients at a much lower cost as against cost incurred by State Govt in referring our patients to outside Assam. Our commitment to give the best healthcare services is unwavering,” he added.