Guwahati: Husband-Wife Held For Stealing 'Shivalinga' From Temple

Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly stealing a ‘Shivalinga’ from a temple in city’s Basistha area.

The arrested husband and wife have been identified as Mukesh Sahani and Saraswati Bora respectively.

While Mukesh hails from Bihar, Saraswati is a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, police recovered the stolen ‘Shivalinga’ from their possession along with two snake figurines.

As per sources, the duo entered the temple as devotees and allegedly stole the ‘Shivalinga’ without anyone’s notice.

Last month, the iconic Hanuman Mandir in Darrang district’s Kharupetia area was looted by unidentified miscreants.

The miscreants reportedly broke several locks and managed to enter the temple premises and looted four idols beside other valuable objects worth lakhs.

They also looted cash by breaking the donation box.

