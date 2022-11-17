Man Dies After Being Lynched By Irate Mob In Guwahati

A man allegedly died after being brutally lynched by an irate mob at Adagudam in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area.

The deceased person, identified as Sunil Sharma, was lynched by an irate mob of people for reasons currently unknown.

Police officials present at the scene were able to rescue him from the clutches of the mob and bring him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

Unfortunately, Sunil was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused individuals,

Further investigation is on.