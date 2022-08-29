Guwahati: JP Nadda Inaugurates BJP NE Office at Uzanbazar

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the newly built northeast office of the party ‘Padma Bhawan’ in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar area.

On Sunday, Nadda arrived in Tripura. He later landed at Guwahati airport on Monday evening and visited the Kamakhya Temple before inaugurating the BJP office at 5.20 pm.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Manipur CM N Biren Singh were present on the occasion apart from other ministers.

Addressing a party meeting at ITA Machkowa, Nadda said, “the BJP Northeast office isn’t just a work place, but a Sanskar Kendra. I take the blessings of Maa Kamakhya so I can serve the people through the party.”

He further praised the Assam CM for his dedication towards the welfare of the people of Assam.

He also paid his tributes to Assam’s first CM Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi and BJP founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee during his address.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma announced that the BJP will set up its offices in every mandal and blocks of the state within two to three year.

“Northeast transformed and included in mainstream only after BJP came into power and northeast started getting its due recognition. The northeast BJP office will always symbolize the unity amongst the northeastern state which has grown stronger during the BJP term,” he said.