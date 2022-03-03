Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Admin Bans Unauthorised Bus Stoppages Atop Flyovers

In what may be considered as a welcome move, Kamrup Metro District Administration has banned unauthorised bus stoppages atop flyovers in Guwahati city effective immediately.

It has ordered the strict demarcation of bus stoppages to do away with regular traffic congestion created by unregulated buses in the city.

A meeting was chaired by Kamrup (M) DC, Pallav Gopal Jha, with City Bus Associations with senior officials from District Administration, Police, GMC, Transport and others on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the DC issued an order for immediate demarcation of 60 bus stoppages in Guwahati with proper signages to GMC, PWD, and the Transport Department. City police have also been asked to take strict action against buses halting atop flyovers for passengers.

He stressed that any kind of traffic violation by buses, including stopping at an undesignated bus stoppage, action will be taken against the bus driver and not the bus owner as had been the norm.

Further, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Devasish Bora informed that till now action taken or fine imposed against buses for violation of traffic norms was paid by the owner, even when the violation was done by the bus driver and conductor.

“This has made real violators carefree and encouraged them to continue with their misdoings. From now on, the drivers and the other workers will be charged rather than the owner," he added.

