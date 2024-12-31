Guwahati: Man Arrested For Attempted Stabbing of Woman Near Police Station

Guwahati police have arrested an individual for allegedly attempting to stab and murder a woman near Dispur police station on Sunday night.
According to reports,The victim, a married woman, claimed that Rajesh approached her with the intention to harm her and confessed he had planned to kill her.
The woman further accused Rajesh of having previously threatened her with a machete. The two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.
Following a police complaint, Rajesh was taken into custody and an investigation was launched into the matter.
Notably, this incident comes in the wake of another similar case in which 27-year-old Mousumi Gogoi was brutally stabbed to death by an individual allegedly angered by her rejection.
The attack occurred on December 26, 2024, at Naharani Path, Last Gate, around 10:30 AM, leaving Gogoi with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen, chest, and hand.