Guwahati: Man Found Dead Inside Rented House

Amid flash floods, a body of a 32-year-old man was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Last Gate area on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the body was recovered from a rented apartment located in the area.

The deceased has been identified as one Sameer Baishya.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to assess the situation. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that the deceased was a staff member of a private hospital in Guwahati.

On Wednesday, a security guard was found dead in an apartment complex in city’s Hatigaon area.

The deceased, identified as Kumud Rabha, was a resident of Boko and worked as a security guard of Aum Apartments located at Ashok path.

His body was recovered from a drain inside the building premises.