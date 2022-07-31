Top Stories

Guwahati: Man Found Dead With Rod Pierced Into Body

The deceased has been identified as one Dhiren Kumar.
A youth's body was mysteriously found in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Saturday night.

According to sources, the body was found in a drain with a rod pierced into his body.

The deceased has been identified as one Dhiren Kumar, a resident of Patorkhuchi.

Soon after, police reached the scene and recovered the body.

It is suspected that the youth died in a freak accident, police said, adding that he was in an inebriated state.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain all angles in the case, police further informed.

