In a tragic incident, a woman along with two of her children were killed after being hit by a train at Kamakhya gate in Guwahati.

The incident happened on Friday when the woman was crossing the railway line along with her children, one of whom was just three months old.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

