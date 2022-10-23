Guwahati: Over 169 Students Of SPM IAS Academy Shine In 2020 APSC Exam

Over 169 students of SPM IAS Academy located in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri have cleared the APSC CCE exam 2020 out of 331 posts, the results of which were declared on October 21.

From its inception the institute has been providing the students with the ecosystem required for the preparation of civil service examination.

Along with the classroom teaching, the students are provided with library facility, comprehensive study material and mentorship on round the clock basis. It may be mentioned that as many as 898 students cleared prelims and 529 cleared Mains.

The Academy has given the credit to their students for their hard work and also congratulated all the successful candidates for their achievements.

It also asked the candidates who could not clear this year not to lose hope. The institute re-asserts its commitment towards holistic development of its students.