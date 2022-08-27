Guwahati: Police Constable Found In Pool Of Blood Under Ganeshguri Flyover

A man was found in a pool of blood under Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati on Friday night.

It is suspected that the man was attacked by miscreants with sharp objects with the intention to murder. Fortunately, he was still breathing when we was spotted by locals.

Police reached the scene soon after and rushed him to a hospital for medical attention. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.

The injured man was identified as Kakul Konwar, a constable of the 3rd Assam Police Task Force (APTF) Battalion.

Meanwhile, Dispur police launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footages are also being checked.

Prima facie it looks like a case of attempted murder, however, the actual reason behind the incident will be ascertained after a thorough investigation, police said.