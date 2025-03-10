Guwahati Police Crackdown on Child Labor, Rescue Four Minors From Factory

A case of child labor has come to light at Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area, where an factory was found employing underage workers.

Acting on a tip-off from local youths, Chandmari Police and child protection officials conducted a late-night raid and rescued four child laborers from the facility. The rescued children, aged around 14-15 years, had been working at the establishment for a long time.

The raid was carried out at around 2:30 AM, during which the police discovered that the children were initially hidden behind the locked main gate of the factory. Despite the police's arrival, the gate remained closed for a considerable time. After persistent efforts, officials gained entry and, after a half-hour search, located and rescued the minors.

The establishment involved in the illegal employment of child laborers has been identified as 'M.S. Alid Industries' in Bamunimaidam. Following the rescue, the children were taken into custody by Chandmari Police for further legal procedures.

