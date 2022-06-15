Guwahati: Security Guard Found Dead In Apartment Complex

A body of a 51-year-old man was recovered from an apartment complex in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that the deceased, identified as Kumud Rabha, was a resident of Boko and worked as a security guard of Aum Apartments located at Ashok path.

His body was recovered from a drain inside the building premises, sources added.

Reportedly, Rabha had been missing for the past few days.

Last week, a body of a youth was recovered in the Basistha area of the city.

According to sources, the body was recovered from a drain near the District Transport Office (DTO) in Basistha.

Police suspect that the victim might have been murdered.

Later, the body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.