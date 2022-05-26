Guwahati: Stray Wild Buffalo Finally Tranquilized, To Be Released In Wild

A male wild Buffalo, which strayed into the JICA Water supply project Campus in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area, was successfully tranquilized on Thursday.

The Guwahati Range under Kamrup East Division with the help of Veterinary Team of Assam State Zoo and Lotasil Police station successfully tranquilized the animal today after almost 24 hours.

The buffalo was given two doses of dart and then transported to the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary after necessary medical examination by Vet Officer Dr. Sankar Sarma of the State Zoo, an official statement said.

Later in the afternoon, the animal was reversed from the sedation and then released successfully deep inside the wild habitat of Garbhanga WLS with the help of Staff of South Guwahati Range.

On Wednesday, the wild buffalo was seen strolling inside the water treatment plant by the workers triggering panic among them. Later, they apprised the forest department of the situation.

The team then reached the scene and tried to sedate the animal but the operation was halted soon after as the animal was on the river bank area.

Chances were high that the buffalo may fall into the river after tranquilization, hence, the process was halted, a forest official said.

However, on Thursday afternoon, the animal was successfully tranquilized and recovered safely.

