Guwahati: Tenant Hacks Landlord To Death, Surrenders Before Cops

A landlord was allegedly hacked to death by a tenant in Guwahati’s Japorigog area on Friday afternoon.

The tenant, identified as Dharani Deka, attacked his landlord with a machete for allegedly misbehaving with his wife, a source said.

After committing the crime, Deka reportedly surrendered himself at Dispur police station.

“He seemed depressed for quite some time but otherwise he is a very nice person,” the source added.

The landlord was admitted to a private hospital however he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported in Krishna area of Japorigog.

Deka, who is in his 40, works at a private news channel as a DTP operator.