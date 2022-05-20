Guwahati: Tenant Hacks Landlord To Death, Surrenders Before Cops

A landlord was allegedly hacked to death by a tenant in Guwahati’s Japorigog area on Friday afternoon.
The tenant, identified as Dharani Deka, attacked his landlord with a machete for allegedly misbehaving with his wife, a source said.
After committing the crime, Deka reportedly surrendered himself at Dispur police station.
“He seemed depressed for quite some time but otherwise he is a very nice person,” the source added.
The landlord was admitted to a private hospital however he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident was reported in Krishna area of Japorigog.
Deka, who is in his 40, works at a private news channel as a DTP operator.