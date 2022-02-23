Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions During Prez Kovind's Visit, Deets Inside

In a bid to ensure smooth vehicular movement during President Ram Nath’s Kovind visit to Guwahati, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued an order in which traffic restrictions have been put at a few places.

The President will be on a two-day visit to Guwahati on February 25-26.

Diversions/Restrictions:

1. No commercial goods carrying vehicles of four-wheeler and above shall be allowed to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati Metropolitan City from 6 AM to 10 PM on February 25 and from 5 AM to 12.30 PM on February 26.

2. No commercial goods carrying vehicle (small/medium/heavy) shall ply on AT road, MG road, F.C road, Taybullah road, GNB road, B Baruah road, GS road and Panjabari road from 7 AM to 9 PM on February 25 during the visit of the President.

3. The ASTC undertaking busses coming from Lower Assam side to Machkhowa and Paltanbazar will not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari on February 25 and will be diverted to ISBT.

4. The Pilgrims are advised to use the newly constructed road from Pandu temple ghat, Pandu to Kamakhya temple instead of the main Kamakhya Temple road from 6.30 AM to 2 Pm on February 25.

5. Certain restrictions will be in place on the following roads at the given timings except for emergency travel. Citizens are required to make movement plans accordingly.