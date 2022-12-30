Guwahati: Two Held With Handgun at ISBT

Guwahati city police on Friday apprehended two individuals in possession of handguns at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Lokhra area.

Sources informed that the duo was frisked during a routine check at the bus terminus.

Upon searching, police recovered a 7.65 pistol from their possession. No bullets or ammunition were however found on them.

The arrested duo has been identified as Raju Deb and Abdul Rahman. Both arrived in the city from Silchar, sources further informed.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.