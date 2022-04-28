Guwahati: Woman Found Dead Inside Noted Astrologer's House

A young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported in city’s Last Gate area wherein the body of the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of a noted astrologer namely Lila Madhab Saikia.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Pompy Ghosh, a resident of Bishnupur area in Guwahati.

Ghosh was reportedly in a relationship with the astrologer for the past three years.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased woman accused the astrologer of murder.

Dispur police has now taken the astrologer into custody for questioning.

