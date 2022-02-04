Guwahati Woman Who Was Found Burnt, Dies

The woman who was found in a burnt state at her residence in Guwahati’s Christian Basti, has unfortunately passed away on Friday evening.
She breathed her last at Nemcare hospital around 4:16pm today.
The woman, identified as Nikita Khemka, was found in a critical condition today morning, having sustained burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital.
Meanwhile, the husband, identified as Kaushik Khemkak, has been detained by the police for questioning.
Nikita was reportedly being tortured for a long time, suspectedly for dowry by her husband and his family.
The couple had been married since 2018.