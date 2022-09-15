Guwahati's LGBI Airport Gets ISO Certification

Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate on Thursday based on various parameters.

The ISO certification was awarded following an extensive assessment of the quality management system, operational management and development of the facility.

"We are proud to achieve the esteemed ISO IMS certification. It reflects that our team have ensured that our quality management system, environmental management system, occupational health and safety management are reliable," Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said in a statement.

Receiving these certifications affirms the LGBI Airport's ongoing commitment to implement industrial best practices to manage the quality, environment and enhance the occupational health and safety, he added.

In the context of the operation, management, and development of airports, ISO 45001: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, and ISO 9001: 2015 are globally recognised certifications for occupational health and safety management, environmental management system, and quality management system, respectively.