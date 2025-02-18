Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as India’s New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that President Droupadi Murmu has approved his appointment, which will take effect from February 19, 2025. The appointment was made under the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Gyanesh Kumar will take over the position from Rajiv Kumar, who will demit office on February 18. Rajiv Kumar had joined the Election Commission as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020, before assuming charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022.

In another notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice announced that Dr. Vivek Joshi has been appointed as an Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Vivek Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre, will assume office from the date he takes charge. His appointment came shortly after the meeting of the Selection Committee.

As Rajiv Kumar prepares to leave office, he expressed gratitude to the 15 million polling officials who have worked to uphold democratic values. During his tenure, he initiated efforts to enroll marginalized sections of society, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and third-gender voters, to ensure a more inclusive electoral process.

Rajiv Kumar also wrote personalized letters to over 2.5 lakh centenarian voters, acknowledging their contribution to democracy. He actively encouraged youth and urban voters to participate in the electoral process, introducing measures such as polling stations in high-rise societies to address voter apathy.

