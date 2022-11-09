One Held With Heroin In Guwahati

City police have apprehended a drug peddler with a huge quantity of illicit heroin at Lakhntokia area early Wednesday morning.

Acting on specific information, police conducted an operation at Railway gate no 3 near Fancy Bazar and apprehended the peddler with 149 small vials full of heroin weighing 163 grams.

The arrested individual has been identified as Musaraf Ali, a resident of Railway Gatae no 2 in Lakhtokia.

One NTORQ scooty was also seized from their possession, police said.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused peddler.

Recently, a huge amount of heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized from an individual at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

As many as 15 packets filled with heroin were seized from a peddler, hailing from Karbi Anglong.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Siliguri before being intercepted at Guwahati.