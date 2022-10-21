Heroin Worth Over Rs 28 Crore Seized In Mizoram During Separate Ops

In a major haul, Mizoram police seized over 5.6 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 28 crore from four different places along Myanmar border in Champhai district.

As many as six people, including a Myanmar woman, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

On Wednesday night, the police said that more than 5.4 kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle near Tuipui village, about 20 km from Champhai town.

A 22-year-old woman and her male companion, both from Zokhawthar, the first Myanmar border village in Mizoram side, were arrested for possessing the illicit drugs.

In another incident, policemen posted at Khankawn check gate, about 100 km from Champhai, recovered and seized 24 grams of heroin concealed in two soap cases.

A local peddler and a 28 year-old Myanmarese woman were arrested in connection to it.

According to reports, the two peddlers were travelling from Zokhawthar and had hid the contraband inside packets of puffcorn.

Meanwhile, another consignment of heroin weighing 24 grams was seized from a peddler at Khankawn check gate.

Champhai police also recovered 156 grams of heroin from a vehicle at Champhai’s Vengsang locality on Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 12 soap cases.