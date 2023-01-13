Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Seized In Mizoram; Five Held

A massive consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized by police in Mizoram on Friday.

According to information, the heroin was recovered from a truck that was intercepted for routine check.

The heroin was packed inside 89 soap boxes, police informed, adding that the weight of the consignment is a whopping 1,151 kilograms.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 5.8 crore.

Police arrested five persons including the driver of the truck in connection to the seizure. It is learned that the heroin was being smuggled from Myanmar and was slated to be sold in different parts of the country.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier yesterday, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Police apprehended two Myanmar nationals and recovered heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh from Aizawl.

The forces recovered 11 soap cases (126.650 grams) of heroin worth Rs 63,32,000 and apprehended two Myanmar nationals in Thuampui, Aizawl.

The apprehended persons were identified as Chinlamkham (18) and Thangsialkhual (18) both residents of Tiddim, Myanmar.