Heroin weighing 562 gm worth Rs 2.8 crore was seized in Mizoram’s Serchhip disctrict on Tuesday night.

Acting on specific information, Mizoram police raided the residence of a woman during which the contraband concealed in 47 soap cases hidden in almirah was seized.

Police said that the heroin was worth Rs 2.8 crore in the international market.

Meanwhile, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Further investigation is on.